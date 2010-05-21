Wynn Telecom Ltd,a part of the SAR group,today said it aims to be one among the three top cell-phone manufacturers in India within the next two years.

“It is our target to be one among the top three cell-phone manufacturers in India,” Wynn Telecom’s Founder and Chairman,Rakesh Malhotra,told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of its 7dual SIM models of Wynncom here today.

“Within the next two-years,we will achieve the highest single digit growth in this Rs 70,000-crore Industry,” he said.

The company,with phones ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000,mainly plans to target the rural and small town areas,he said.

The handsets unveiled today were a mix of utility,multimedia and qwerty phones. The company plans to launch higher-end 3G phones costing up to Rs 9,000 by September this year,Malhotra said.

The company has earmarked a Rs 100-crore capex for the first year and Rs 400-crore for the second.

“We are looking at fund raising but not in the first year. In the second year,we are looking at a mix of PE funding and debt,mostly,” Malhotra said.

The company has tied-up with Chinese design major Launchier Holdings,which is listed on Singapore Stock Exchange,as a strategic partner.

‘We have our own design house in China and R&D facilities in India,China and Singapore,” he said.

Bollywood actor,Saif Ali Khan,who launched its seven designs today,has been appointed as the company’s brand ambassador.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App