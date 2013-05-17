Indian carriers may face ban in EU airports

The European Commission has said that Air China and Air India were among 10 Chinese and Indian airlines facing the prospect of fines and exclusion from airports in the EU for refusing to comply with rules aimed at regulating greenhouse emissions.

The carriers are accused of not providing emissions data,as required by the European rules,and not participating in a permit system that entitles airlines to emit greenhouse gases in European airspace.

The commission said the eight Chinese carriers could face fines totaling euro 2.4 million and the two Indian airlines face total fines of euro 30,000. Officials from the Chinese Mission to the EU did not have any immediate comment. The officials at Air India and Jet Airways could not immediately be reached for comment.

