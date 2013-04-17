India-EU FTA inconclusive,two sides to meet in June

With both the European Union and India unwilling to yield to further demands,the meeting between commerce and industry minister Anand Sharma and EU trade commissioner Karel De Gucht on the proposed free trade agreement remained inconclusive. The two sides have decided to meet in June to take forward the negotiations,an official statement said.

The meeting of Sharma and Gucht,in Brussels on Tuesday,comes after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met last week and decided to conclude the India-EU Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement by year-end.

The minister also underscored the importance of getting a good package on services,including declared interests in the IT sector and movement of Indian professionals, the statement said.

India is concerned about the safeguard clause in Mode 4 under WTO norms. The clause kicks in when 20 per cent of the EUs committed number of professionals enter respective members territory. Further,India wants secondary mobility inside EU member states for commercial service suppliers and professionals,something the EU is still reluctant to decide on.

