Imran will not be able to vote: Docs

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan will not be able to vote in Saturdays historic general elections because of injuries sustained in a dramatic fall at an election rally,doctors treating him said Thursday.

Doctors at Shaukat Khanum Hospital here,where Khan,60,was admitted after he suffered fractured vertebrae and a broken rib on Tuesday,said he needs to stay in bed for some more time.

The doctors said it would be impossible for Khan to travel to Mianwali,where he is registered as a voter.

Shaukat Khanum Hospital chief executive Faisal Sultan too said Khan could not be discharged before the May 11 general election because of his injuries.

A decision on discharging Khan will be made only after conducting some more tests,Sultan said.

The most important for a person with such injuries is that he should remain immobile, he said.

Doctors expect the 60-year-old Khan to make a full recovery but are not sure how long he will have to remain in hospital.

The general elections mark a historic milestone for Pakistan as one civilian government completes its term and hands over power.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App