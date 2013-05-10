Imran will not be able to vote: Docs

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan will not be able to vote in Saturdays historic general elections because of injuries sustained in a dramatic fall at an election rally,doctors treating him said Thursday.
Doctors at Shaukat Khanum Hospital here,where Khan,60,was admitted after he suffered fractured vertebrae and a broken rib on Tuesday,said he needs to stay in bed for some more time.
The doctors said it would be impossible for Khan to travel to Mianwali,where he is registered as a voter.
Shaukat Khanum Hospital chief executive Faisal Sultan too said Khan could not be discharged before the May 11 general election because of his injuries.
A decision on discharging Khan will be made only after conducting some more tests,Sultan said.
The most important for a person with such injuries is that he should remain immobile, he said.
Doctors expect the 60-year-old Khan to make a full recovery but are not sure how long he will have to remain in hospital.
The general elections mark a historic milestone for Pakistan as one civilian government completes its term and hands over power.
