How does one cope with the aftermath of rape? What happens once the furore dies down?

Suzette Jordan shakes off the tag of the Park

Biting into a freshly-roasted bhutta,complaining about her toothache,Suzette Jordan negotiates the early office-hour rush of south Kolkata. An umbrella tucked in her tote,a cellphone glued to her ear,she looks like millions of other women who bustle into buses,trains,trams and cabs every day. She has the same half-alert,half-dazed expression on her face. She is worried about her school-going daughters returning late from tuitions. She snaps at the bus conductor when he refuses to give her change for a fifty-rupee note. Suzette Jordan seems like an Everywoman of Kolkata. Except that she is not. Since that fateful day in February 2012,she has been gang-raped,violated,mocked and slandered. Suzette Jordan,38,is the Park Street rape survivor.

Are we done dada? she asks our photographer. I dont mind being photographed,but I cant manage the posing, she says. Ever since she decided to publicly join the protests against the Kamduni rape case on the outskirts of West Bengal last month,Jordan has been flooded with requests for interviews. For almost a year,I chose anonymity. I felt that it would be my security. But then I realised that hiding is not the solution. People who can harm me the most,the perpetrators and their families,know my identity. They see me openly in court,harass my father there, says Jordan.

Afternoon light streams into her mezzanine floor office. Sitting at her terminal with office paraphernalia surrounding her,Jordan makes for a perfect Google-image picture. The sort you will get if you type in working woman. But this is not the real Jordan. I am a party girl. I love being surrounded by people. I need to go out and let my hair down every now and then,otherwise,I feel claustrophobic, she says.

It was this simple need that took Jordan to a nightclub at a five-star hotel in Kolkatas Park Street in February 2012. I was supposed to meet a friend in our local Anglo-Indian club. He is one of my closest friends. He is generally never late,but that night he was. So I left the place and went to Park Street. It turned out to be the worst mistake of my life, she says.

In the course of our three-hour long conversation,Jordan revisits the hours before her Park street ordeal several times. Its almost as if she is looking for a clue that would explain the horrors that were to follow. My mother didnt want me to go. Maybe she had a bad feeling about it. She said,Dont take your debit card. Thank god,I took my office debit card. It helped me prove that I paid for my drinks and was not freeloading on them,like I was accused of, says Jordan.

Born into an Anglo-Indian family of educationists (her grandmother was the headmistress of a reputed missionary school,her uncles and aunts are teachers in some of Kolkatas best-known schools),Jordan always had to prove herself. She refused to study after high school,getting married instead,and ran a call centre for a few years that went bust a few months before the incident. I was a rebel of sorts. My brother,who I was very attached to,was sent off to Lucknow to a boarding school when I was very young. I wanted that freedom,but I didnt get it. So I ended up being a terror in my school. I would be suspended every other week for my misdoings, she says.

She met her ex-husband right after completing school. He is a friend of my youngest uncle. There was a bit of an age difference,but I was infatuated. He was a tall,strapping man, she says. The marriage was not successful. It suffices to say that I was separated from him after a few years and two beautiful babies. But we are still in touch,he calls me up for girlfriend advice, says Jordan.

Raising two daughters as a single parent came with its own difficulties,but Jordan had to deal with other demons too. You know how people think  an attractive single mother who likes to go out and have a good time has to be a slut. I have had to deal with it my whole life, says Jordan. But when leaders from the ruling party called her a prostitute who was crying hoarse about a deal gone sour,she felt helpless and angry. I dont know why the chief minister took my rape so personally. I have enough respect for commercial sex workers to not consider the epithet prostitute an insult. My education and upbringing has given me the strength to respect every profession. But I am not a prostitute. And by making that statement,the state government has,with one clean sweep,taken fundamental rights away from commercial sex workers. Now anyone can rape and violate them and they cant lodge complaints because the state government will term that a deal gone sour, says Jordan.

She realises that in a predominantly Bengali middle-class city like Kolkata,she will and,always has been,the other. Now that I look back,I realise how my rape case has been talked about. The words Anglo-Indian,single mother,nightclub were thrown around rampantly. It was not as if this horrific thing could have happened to anyone. It was as if it was waiting to happen to me, says Jordan.

Even the outrage that followed her rape was marred by political overtones. It was called a sajano ghotona (a set-up) by the chief minister  a CPM conspiracy to bring down the Trinamool government. Why would I get raped to bring down her government? I was actually very happy when she came to power. I said power to her. I had no idea that I would have to eat my own words, says Jordan.

Even as she lay in her grandmothers house on the night of the rape writhing in pain,surrounded by her family and friends,Jordan had no idea that this was just the beginning of things to follow. Life was like an overdramatic Hindi film. She was felt up by the medical practitioner who did her examination and jeered by the police officers who lodged her complaint and ostracised by society. I was supported by my family and the NGO Swayam for a long time. But when I decided that I was ready to start a normal life,I was violently pushed back. The moment people came to know that I was the Park Street rape victim,doors would shut. I was at my wits end. I had two grown daughters to take care of,I didnt know what to do, says Jordan.

Help came her way through the intervention of Santasree Chaudhuri,a womens activist and entrepreneur,who helped Jordan set up a helpline for other victims,a job that she says,has given her a sense of liberation. I assured her that I will get her a job. I felt that I had the connections to do that,but I was wrong; when I revealed her true identity,people would back out, says Chaudhuri.

There were other setbacks Jordan had to deal with,including the transfer of senior IPS officer Damayanti Sen,who stood by her account. My heart sank when this happened. I thought there was no hope left. After the horror I faced in the Park Street police station,she reinstated my faith in the legal system. She was stern,kind and matter-of-fact. But when she was transferred,just for standing by me,I felt I was fighting a lost battle, says Jordan.

Even as she tried to re-build her life,Jordan saw the ground realities of the state that she called home. Maybe I was blind to it before it happened to me,maybe things were different when I was growing up. But I remember a different Kolkata. A safer Kolkata. When I visited the victims home in Kamduni (a 20-year-old college student was gangraped and murdered),I realised that they walk kilometre after kilometre through unsafe,secluded roads every day. It is just not me that the government is failing every day, says Jordan.

Samata Biswas,a PhD scholar with the English and Foreign Language University,Hyderabad,who has been following the socio-political scenario in West Bengal and has actively supported anti-rape rallies,feels that its the responsibility of the state to ensure protection of women everywhere,be it in a nightclub,a crowded public bus or on a secluded stretch of road. There is a blame game of sorts. We seem to have demarcated certain places as unsafe and therefore rape-prone. Dont go to nightclubs alone,you will be raped. And if you do go there alone,you are asking for it. The truth is that the government is responsible for the safety of each and every citizen no matter where they are. To shift the onus is to shirk responsibility, she says. She also distinguishes between the discourse of the Park Street rape case and the Kamduni rape case. In the Park street rape case,the horror of a woman being violated was diluted by statements made by Trinamool leaders. The overwhelming consensus was that they shouldnt have made such irresponsible statements. As far as the victim was concerned,we felt that she made a mistake by taking a lift from strangers. But when it came to the Kamduni incident,there was an outpouring of emotions because she was,in a way,the good victim, says Biswas.

Jordan,who has been vociferous in her condemnation of the Kamduni incident,agrees. I do realise that many feel that these things happened to me because of my mistakes. I shouldnt have accepted a lift from a stranger. I shouldnt have been there at the nightclub so late. However,when I stood there in front of the mother of the victim,I was overwhelmed by emotions. It all came back to me. The way they shoved the gun in my mouth,the way I was praying just to survive those long minutes. I realised that if I have to fight all this,I have to absolve myself of this unnecessary guilt. I didnt ask for that. Thousands of women who are raped across West Bengal and India dont ask for it. The truth is we all want to lead our lives on our own terms and want the dignity to do that, she says. Suzette Jordan is the Everywoman of Kolkata.

