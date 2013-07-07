Govts to target tech giants tax avoidance

Western governments are set to target a range of tax loopholes used by technology giants including Apple,Amazon as part of an international drive to tackle corporate tax avoidance,a draft action plan seen by Reuters said.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has been charged by the G20 group of countries with formulating measures to stop big companies shifting profits into tax havens.

Corporate tax avoidance has become a hot political issue following public outrage over revelations in the past year that companies such as Apple and Google had used structures US and European politicians said were designed to minimise the amount of taxes paid.

The OECD is now due to present an action plan highlighting broad areas where changes will be discussed to a G20 meeting later in July.

A preliminary draft of the plan,dated May 27,shows the organisation has already identified a number of specific profit shifting schemes.

Domestic and international tax rules should be modified in order to more closely align the allocation of income with the economic activity that generates that income, the draft said.

The draft plan aims for OECD members and non-OECD G20 members to agree on specific changes to international tax rules in one to two years  fast by the standards of international tax diplomacy.

