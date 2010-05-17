Gold sales down on Akshaya Tritiya

The uncertainty in the stock markets and the financial troubles facing many European countries has caused stock markets to plunge on a relatively consistent basis. And this uncertainty has caused investors and the public in general to rush towards gold,on a global scale  to find a safe haven in case the global meltdown II come scalling.

And that has hit the Hindus on the auspicious day of the festival Akshaya Tritya as the price of gold is so high that they could not justify buying.

India’s gold traders and retailers said late Sunday they saw large falls in Akshaya Tritiya festival sales,in an indication demand may remain subdued through the rest of the year if global prices continue to stay firm.

The festival,which is more popular in south India,is the second-largest gold buying day in the world’s largest market for gold.

Sales are down compared to last year as prices have jumped in the last 10 days,said Lokesh Kumar Agarwal,chairman of Brijwasi Bullion,a large trader in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh,India’s most populous state in the north.

People who bought 10 grammes last year,bought only two grammes this time,said Agarwal. Prices have hardened tracking the international markets,where weakening currencies and fears of a European bailout package have spurred investor buying.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX),front month gold hit a new record high on Monday at 18,416 rupees ($403.6) per 10 grammes,breaking the previous record of 18,339 rupees hit on last Friday. Following is a table showing the decline in sales for various players in the bullion market across several cities in India:

Sales Fall

PP Jewellers,Delhi (jeweller): -20 to -25 pct

VS Bullion,Sangli (wholesaler): 70 to -80 pct

Brijwasi Bullion,Lucknow (wholesaler): -40 pct

Kiran Jewellers,Jaipur (trader): -50 pct

JJ Gold House,Kolkata(jeweller): -20 pct

MNC Bullion,Chennai (trader): -50 pct

IndusInd Bank,Mumbai (coins division): marginal fall.

($1=45.63 Indian rupees)

