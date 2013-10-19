Giloe: Ayurvedic cure for viral fevers,helps better immunity

Ishi khosla is a former senior nutritionist at Escorts. She heads the Centre of Dietary Counselling and also runs a health food store. She feels that for complete well-being,one should integrate physical,mental and spiritual health. According to her: To be healthy should be the ultimate goal for all.

With the growing appreciation of traditional remedies and healing herbs,several plants are increasingly being used for their therapeutic benefits. Among them,Giloe also known as Guduchi (plant which protects from diseases) is emerging as a popular remedy for viral fevers.

Giloe enjoys the reputation of being one of the most famous medicinal plants used in treatment of large number of human ailments in Ayurveda. In the wake of the current epidemic of viral fevers and dengue,its use seems relevant and worth exploring.

Interestingly,Giloe has been reported to help treat dengue in early stages without any side-effects. It has been reported to increase the platelets and lower the body temperature.

Giloe,known as Rasayana plant in Ayurveda,has been reported to enhance general body resistance and promote longevity. The ancient Indian physician,Charaka described rasayana as anti ageing,increasing the life span,promoting intelligence,improving memory and freedom from diseases,indicating an immune-stimulating effect. It has also been reported to have anti-stress and adaptogenic properties.

Native to India,South East Asia and Africa,various parts of the plant (leaves,roots,stem,bark and fruit) are used,each with distinct benefits.

Stems are most commonly used for medicinal properties. Nutritionally,Giloe is high in fibre,potassium and chromium,a good source of proteins,carbohydrates,iron and calcium. Several bio-active components like alkaloids,flavanoids,tannins and plant steroids have been isolated from different parts of the plant,which contribute to its high antioxidant status and curative properties. These components have also been reported to play an important role in blood glucose regulation,anti-diabetic potential,cholesterol lowering,osteoporosis,arthritis and anti-inflammatory effects.

Giloe has also been reported to be useful in reducing the side-effects of chemotherapy. An animal study conducted in 2003 reported a protective effect of Giloe,when exposed to gamma radiations. Giloes immune-stimulant property has also been found to be beneficial for individuals with HIV.

A study was conducted at the Government Medical College,Nagpur,in 2008 to study the effect of Giloe on HIV positive individuals. It was found that 60 per cent of HIV patients who received Giloe treatment reported a decrease in disease-related symptoms.

As the long-term use of herbal medicines has not been well established and their use is not regulated by US FDA (Food and Drug Administration),these must be administered under professional supervision and guidance. In addition,pregnant and nursing mothers should not take herbal medicines. A word of caution for specially for those suffering from auto-immune diseases and taking immune-suppressants,as Giloe is an immune-stimulant,it may interfere with medications that suppress the actions of immune system. Giloe may increase the immune response in autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis,lupus or rheumatoid arthritis,which could be counter-productive.

