Getting information,might look into the matter: Shinde

Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde said his department is collecting information on the snooping row,and may look into the matter. Meanwhile,the National Commission for Women (NCW) is learnt to have asked the Gujarat Chief Secretary to probe whether there was any violation of privacy,misuse of state and police machinery and breach of the provisions of The Indian Telegraph Act.

The Congress on Wednesday questioned the silence of Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and his close aide Amit Shah. The party fielded its womens wing president Shobha Oza to address the media for the fourth consecutive day.

Did the Chief Minister provide personal security to the woman or did he involve the government. The moment the government machinery is involved,it cannot be considered a personal issue… How can it be a personal issue when the government,government machinery,Chief Minister and Home Minister are involved in snooping… It is a case of violation of fundamental rights by an elected government, she said.

Does a request for surveillance by a parent or a relation condone violation of law and Constitution? asked Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Congress also sought to know how many fathers make oral undated requests to the Chief Minister of a state for conducting illegal surveillance on their daughters.

It is an intrusion into the fundamental rights of a citizen. There is no weight in the argument that it was done at the behest of the father. An adult is an independent individual who enjoys his or her rights, said senior CPM leader Sitaram Yechury.

