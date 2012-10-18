From Didi for Durga: A gift of 10-day off

For 10 days starting October 20,you cant afford to require any official documents,get any work done from government offices or even fall sick in West Bengal. For four of those days,you wont read about anyone complaining about it either in any newspaper. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has just declared a 10-day off for state government employees for Durga Puja,with newspaper vendors giving themselves a four-day break.

To be fair to the Chief Minister known to be both benevolent and belligerent in equal measure,Bengal has known its chief ministers to be rather kind during this special time of the year in the state. Even during the Communist regime under Jyoti Basu,officers were entitled to five days off,which they got extended to seven claiming they couldnt join back at work so soon from distant native places. Successor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had coined a slogan Do It Now and fought the CPMs own employees wing to take all of one-day off to make it a six-day break.

Patients have complained of doctors not being on duty during these days  despite being required to  while industry groups have pointed out how this reflects on the already not-too-rosy image of Bengal as a business-friendly destination. However,that seems not to have weighed on Mamatas mind.

By declaring October 26 a holiday,and counting the weekend preceding and following the Puja break,it has become a 10-day break.

Mamata has called it a Puja gift,for employees who work tirelessly and with dedication throughout the year. The staff at the states nine government medical colleges understandably thought she meant them too. Though the Trinamool government said hospital and other emergency services will remain open those 10 days,around 90 department heads and many nursing superintendents there have already applied for leave.

