Fortis Q4 PAT surges five-folds

Fortis Healthcare today said its consolidated profit after tax surged over five-folds to Rs Rs 27.2 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 4.8 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal,Fortis Healthcare said in a statement.

Total income of the company increased by 90.75 per cent to Rs 329.52 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31 from Rs 172.75 crore in the same period last fiscal,it added.

“We are pleased with our continued strong financial performance in the year gone by. With our strong pan-India presence and scale in core specialties,our focus remains on superior patient care and our growth strategy is paying rich dividends,both financially and in the quality of clinical

outcomes,” Fortis Healthcare Managing Director Shivinder M Singh said.

For the year ended March 2010,the company posted an over three-folds increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 69.5 crore as against Rs 20.8 crore in 2008-09 fiscal.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 937.94 crore for the year ended March 2010,compared to Rs 630.89 crore in the year-ago fiscal,up 48.57 per cent,the statement said.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare today closed at Rs 147.45 on the BSE,down 1.60 per cent from its previous close.

