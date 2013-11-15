Former Asaram aide held

Bhola Nath,a former aide of Asaram Bapu  spiritual leader who is facing sexual assault charges  was on Wednesday arrested by the Jammu Kashmir Police on charges of hatching a conspiracy to implicate Asaram in a false case regarding the death of some children at his ashram in Jammu.

Nath  a resident of Rajasthan  according to police,had some time ago been a caretaker at Asarams ashram at Bhagwati Nagar here. He was booked by police on October 17 for conspiring to implicate Asaram in a false case by claiming that three children were killed and later buried at the ashram.

A social activist,Dr Raj Kumar,on learning about Naths revelations on TV, approached a court seeking directions to police to investigate the matter. Following court directions,police registered a case.

During investigations a youth Vikrant Sharma told police Nath had rang him up asking to get some skeletons and bury them inside the ashram so that his revelations turn out to be true during police searches.

