Family tradition

Hrithik Roshan along with his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky,sister Sunaina,brother-in-law Mohan Nagar,wife Suzanne and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan attended the Mahashivratri pooja at his grandfather J. Om Prakashs Panvel farmhouse.

Earlier in the week,he was with his wife as she launched her first interior design store The Charcoal Project,in Mumbai.

Not so lucky

Preity Zinta,who had been to Shirdi recently,is miffed with the intervention of the media at the holy shrine. Went to Shirdi yesterday and came back with memories of media pushing me instead of the serene face and energy of Sai Baba (sic), posted an irritated Preity on her Twitter page.

Party gone wrong

Shahid Kapoor had to stop his 30th birthday party celebrations at Mumbais Olive Restaurant as the police reached the spot at 3:00 am following complaints of noise pollution by some locals. The restaurant manager was fined Rs 5,000 for playing loud music till the wee hours and thus violating noise pollution norms and the rules set for late-night parties.

Manoj becomes father

Manoj Bajpayee and wife Neha recently became proud parents of a daughter. She has been named Ava Nayla.

On the road to recovery

Eminent music composer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was released from Bhopal Hospital after his blood-pressure,pulse-rate and other health parameters were found to be normal. The veteran composer had complained about respiratory problem last week.

Sad demise

Actor Goga Kapoor passed away recently. He was ailing since two years. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. The actor has worked in more than 500 feature films; Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,Patthar Ke Phool,Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Toofan,being some of them.

