Ex-convict arrested in China over serial blasts

Chines police Friday arrested an ex-convict suspected of setting off a series of explosions outside ruling Communist Party offices in a northern city that killed one person and wounded eight.

Feng Zhijun was apprehended around 2:00 am Friday and confessed to the crime,the Shanxi provincial government said. It said the 41-year-old had been previously sentenced to nine years in prison for theft,but gave no word on a motive for the blasts.

Bomb making materials and a large amount of other evidence was found at Fengs residence.

Wednesdays blasts were reminiscent of the revenge attacks occasionally launched by disgruntled citizens in China. Assailants angered at perceived injustices have blown up buses,stabbed officials and attacked schools.

The bombs that were placed in at least two locations outside the provincial Communist Party headquarters in the city of Taiyuan were packed with ball bearings and nails intended to inflict shrapnel wounds.

One of those injured was in a serious condition.

The attack came during heightened security following a suicide car crash at Tiananmen in Beijing.

