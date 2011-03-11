EC lists guidelines for poll observers

The Election Commission on Thursday asked election observers to ensure execution of non-bailable warrants,recovery of illicit arms and collection of licensed arms from undesirable elements in all Assembly constituencies of the five poll-bound states  Assam,Kerala,Puducherry,Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

It also asked them to monitor the identification of constituencies vulnerable to threat and intimidation to ensure free and fair elections.

All observers have been advised to look into the force deployment plan in their constituency. They will also be examining the identification of critical polling stations and monitor the process of vulnerability mapping to identify the segments vulnerable to threat and intimidation, the EC said in a communiqué after briefing about 1,000 poll observers who will be appointed in the poll-bound states. While asking them to keep themselves free for two hours to meet people with poll-related grievances,it has also asked them to publicise the details of candidates affidavits filed the time of nomination without and loss of time.

