E-books for parents,paper for children

MATT RICHTEL & JULIE BOSMAN

Print books may be under siege from the rise of e-books,but they have a tenacious hold on a particular group: children and toddlers. Their parents are insisting this next generation of readers spend their early years with old-fashioned books.

This is the case even with parents who themselves are die-hard downloaders of books onto Kindles,iPads,laptops and phones. They freely acknowledge their digital double standard,saying they want their children to be surrounded by print books,to experience turning physical pages as they learn about shapes,colors and animals.

Parents also say they like cuddling up with their child and a book,and fear that a shiny gadget might get all the attention. Also,if little Joey is going to spit up,a book may be easier to clean than a tablet computer.

Its intimacy,the intimacy of reading and touching the world, said Leslie Van Every,41,a loyal Kindle user whose husband,Eric,reads on his iPhone. But for their 2 1/2-year-old daughter,Georgia,dead-tree books are the lone option.

As the adult book world turns digital at a faster rate than publishers expected,sales of e-books for titles aimed at children under eight have barely budged. They represent less than 5 per cent of total annual sales of childrens books,several publishers estimated,compared with more than 25 per cent in some categories of adult books.

Many print books are also bought as gifts,since the delights of an Amazon gift card are lost on most 6-year-olds.

Childrens books are also a bright spot for brick-and-mortar bookstores,since parents often want to flip through an entire book before buying it,something they usually cannot do with e-book browsing.

And here is a question for a digital-era debate: is anything lost by taking a picture book and converting it to an e-book? Junko Yokota,a professor and director of the Center for Teaching Through Childrens Books at National Louis University in Chicago,thinks the answer is yes,because the shape and size of the book are often part of the reading experience. Wider pages might be used to convey broad landscapes,or a taller format might be chosen for stories about skyscrapers.

Size and shape become part of the emotional experience,the intellectual experience. Theres a lot you cant standardise and stick into an electronic format, said Yokota.

Publishers say they are gradually increasing the number of print picture books that they are converting to digital format,even though it is time-consuming and expensive,and developers have been busy creating interactive childrens book apps.

Theres definitely a predisposition to print, said Jon Yaged,president and publisher of Macmillan Childrens Publishing Group. And the parents are the same folks who will have no qualms about buying an e-book for themselves, he added.

Some parents do not want to make the switch for even their school-age children. Alexandra Tyler and her husband read on Kindles,but for their son Wolfie,7,it is print all the way.

Somehow,I think its different, she said. When you read a book,a proper kids book,it engages all the senses. You get the smell of paper,the touch.

There are many software programmes that profess to help children learn to read by. Not all parents buy in; Matthew Thomson,38,an executive at Klout,a social media site,has tried such software for Finn,his 5-year-old. But he believes his son will learn to read faster from print.

