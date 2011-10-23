DMK chief meets PM,Sonia,raises Kanimozhi issue

On a day a Delhi court framed charges including criminal breach of trust against his daughter Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum case,DMK chief M Karunanidhi on Saturday called on Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and is learnt to have conveyed his unhappiness over the CBIs line of probe. In an unusual move,he was escorted by Kanimozhis mother Rajathi Ammal to both the meetings.

Kanimozhis continued stay in jail figured in the talks. Sources in the DMK said the leader feels chances of Kanimozhi getting bail will brighten if the CBI did not oppose her bail plea.

Karunanidhi has in the past vented anger against the CBI and subtly accused the UPA of not handling the 2G issue properly,implying that the Congress did not timely counter the BJPs propaganda blitzkrieg on 2G. That complacency resulted in the arrest of Kanimozhi. When the Opposition demanded a JPC,they could have set up one instead of prolonging the crisis. The BJP made it a big issue, a senior DMK functionary said.

Sources said Karunanidhis unhappiness over the CBIs investigation was conveyed but insisted the ties with the Congress were fine.

It is natural, a DMK leader said when asked whether the Kanimozhi issue came up. He is not happy…. Of course,things were discussed, he said.

V Narayanasamy,Minister of State looking after the Department of Personnel and Training to which the CBI reports,was also present when he met the PM.

Another leader said the continuing impasse over the Koodankulam nuclear plant also came for discussion during his meeting with the PM. Senior BJP leader T R Baalu accompanied Karunanidhi during his meetings.

