Dissolve CMJ University: SC

The controversial CMJ University of Meghalaya has received another major blow,with the Supreme Court dismissing a petition filed by its Chancellor C M Jha and directing the state to carry out the Governors order to dissolve the university within three months,sources said.

Then governor R S Mooshahary,in his capacity as Visitor,had on June 12 recommended dissolution of the private university following allegations of mismanagement and maladministration.

The university,named after its founder Chandra Mohan Jha,had awarded 434 PhD degrees in one academic year,among other serious irregularities.

