Cyclone Helen to hit Andhra today

A cyclone storm over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is moving towards Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to make landfall Friday near Machilipatnam in Krishna district,said officials. It was centered about 200 km from the Andhra coast Thursday evening. The Met Department has warned that moderate to heavy rainfall at many places over coastal Andhra and light rain and thundershowers over Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Squally winds reaching up to 55-65 kmph would prevail along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast from Thursday night and would gradually increase up to gale wind speed of 100-110 kmph,gusting to 120 kmph at the time of landfall over Guntur,Krishna,East and West Godavari districts.

Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.

