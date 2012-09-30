Court accepts CBI plea to put 10 more documents on record

A Ghaziabad Sessions court on Saturday accepted the application of the CBI asking for 10 additional documents to be put on record in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder case,which had not been part of court documents earlier.

On September 27,the counsel representing Rajesh and Nupur Talwar,the accused in the case,had objected to the application and had said the CBI had provided no reason as to why these documents were not included previously. They had asked that the documents be produced in court before a decision on their inclusion was taken.

The major bone of contention in this set of documents is a letter from CDFD,Hyderabad,which says its earlier stated position that Hemrajs blood was found from a pillow cover in Krishnas room (the compounder employed in Rajesh Talwars clinic) was merely a typographical error.

The letter says there was no blood found from Krishnas room. The other documents include a seizure memo of a Nokia N-72 phone,start-stop activity report of the internet router in the house,computer records,and call detail records.

After the documents were produced before the court on Saturday,Shyam Lal instructed the CBI to hand over a copy of the documents to the accused.

If some mistake is committed in not providing the relevant documents at the time of submitting the report or chargesheet,it is always open to the investigating officer to produce the same with the permission of the court.

In his order,Additional Sessions Judge Shyam Lal also said,The ultimate goal is the discovery of the truth. The accused in this case could not show that they shall be prejudiced in any way in their defence and that if the documents are on record,they will suffer either disability and detriment in the protection available to them under Indian criminal jurisprudence.

The next date of hearing is set for October 5.

