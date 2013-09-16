Congress media hand hits at own govt,cites democracy

The Congresss social media campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan has drawn much embarrassment for the ruling party with its media cell chief himself taking potshots at the UPA government and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on his Facebook page.

Sunil Sharma,recently entrusted with the social media campaign in the state after heading the media cell for about a year,has been critical of corruption and governments performance in infrastructure,education and healthcare.

In some posts,he said the only way to curb corruption is to curtail the power of the state. He even ridiculed government Bills,some of which are UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhis dream projects.

In a post on May 1,Sharma said that instead of introducing so many Bills and schemes such as the Right to Education,Food Security and MNREGS,if the government brought in a population control bill it would be a one-stop remedy for all ills in the country. On August 17,his post said,The President should relieve the commoner and curb the government.

In December last year,when Sonia Gandhi decided to fly out the Delhi gangrape victim to Singapore for better treatment,Sharma wrote,It is a matter of national shame that in 65 years we have been unable to come up with quality healthcare.

Critical of media ethics,Sharma in a July 22 post said,One has to commend Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots sense of humour that he goes to ETVs office and talks of value-based journalism. In another post,he questioned the sponsored tickers running all day and asked why Gehlot did not take any action against such propaganda of the state government.

Sharma told The Indian Express there was nothing wrong in airing his views. The Congress is a democratic party and that is the best thing about it. We are allowed to think and work in our own way. My opinions on my Facebook page are my personal political thoughts,such as those in reference to curbing the governments power. In fact even Rahul Gandhi believes that to empower the commoner the state has to shed power.

However,BJP spokesperson Jyoti Kiran said,Even the Congress party workers are disillusioned with the party leadership and that is coming to the fore through their personal comments. There is factionalism in the party and their social media campaign is confused.

