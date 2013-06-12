Chandrasekhar,ex-telecom secretary,to head NTRO

Former telecom secretary Rentala Chandrasekhar has been appointed as chairman of National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO),becoming the first officer from the IAS to head the technical intelligence agency.

Chandrasekhar,a 1975-batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre,will take over from P V Kumar who has been heading the organisation for two years. Chandrasekhar retired from service earlier this year from the post of Secretary,Department of Telecommunications,after steering the government through the crisis precipitated by the 2G spectrum scam.

Chandrasekhar has been appointed for a period of three years.

It is the first time that a person from the IAS has been appointed as the head of the decade-old organisation that was set up in the wake of the Kargil war. So far,officers from the intelligence agencies or those having military or science background were considered for the post. The present head,Kumar,served in the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) before coming to NTRO. Chandrasekhar takes over the agency at a time when it is facing a crisis of its own,with allegations of illegal phone-tapping,financial irregularities,and snooping into ladies toilets of its offices,having come out in public domain.

NTRO also became the first intelligence agency to be subjected to a CAG audit.

