Centre targets hearts in anti-Naxal SOP

The Ministry of Home Affairs wants central armed police forces deployed in Naxal areas to go beyond operations and win the hearts of locals,mostly tribals. The guidelines it has circulated to all such forces include instructions such as not staring at tribal women who generally bathe in pond,lake or a canal in their village and at tribal women who generally cover their upper body with a dupatta and do not wear a blouse. The guidelines go on to instruct security forces to remember to say inconvenience regretted after searching tribal property.

During a recent press conference,Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde said they had formulated a standard operating procedure (SOP) on interaction with common people and sent it to central armed police forces,numbering around 1 lakh,deployed in Maoist-dominated states.

The guidelines say that personnel should preferably interrogate suspects in front of village headmen. The personnel should not go out of the camp area under the influence of alcohol. The troops should be aware of local customs/traditions.

The SOP underlines that gaining faith of the local population was essential so that attempts to defame the security forces can be reduced.

Officers should maintain a list of (tribal) festivals and also acquire knowledge of traditions and symbols considered pious. Decorative hangings outside houses of tribals should not be disturbed, the SOP adds.

Senior citizens and prominent villagers should be invited to regimental functions and may be felicitated with gifts. During area domination exercise,interact with common people and take note of their dissatisfaction, it says.

