Centre can fix price of derivative of a bulk drug: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a derivative of a bulk drug, in any formulation,will also be deemed to be a bulk drug and will hence come under the governments price control regime.

Under the statutory framework of the Essential Commodities Act,a bulk drug is defined under the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO) as a pharmaceutical,chemical,biological or plant product that conform to certain standards and could be price controlled by the government. A bench of Justices GS Singhvi and SJ Mukhopadhaya held that if the base drug will come under the definition of a bulk drug, all salts,esters,stereo-isomers and also derivatives of such drug will also be considered to satisfy the standards laid down under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the government can hence fix the ceiling price.

The verdict is a major deterrent to pharmaceutical companies that may follow a strategy by way of which,they would stop selling less profitable,price controlled products and replace them with highly profitable alternatives of the same class. The ruling came as the bench allowed the Centres appeal to regulate the price of asthma medicine Doxofylline, which the government claimed to be a derivative of the base drug Theophylline while the companies described it as a new drug.

In April,SC had firmly rejected Swiss drugmaker Novartis AGs demand for exclusive patent rights on cancer drug Glivec in a significant verdict,which also boosted the prospect of producing cheaper generic versions of the lifesaving medicines in the country.

