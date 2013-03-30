CAG pulls up Orissa for drop in tiger number

The Comptroller and Auditor General has pulled up the Orissa government for massive depletion of its tiger population despite the National Tiger Conservation Authority spending a huge amount of money for their protection.

In its latest report on the implementation of Project Tiger in Orissa,the CAG has said the number of tigers came down from 192 in 2004 to a mere 32 in 2010 in Similipal and Satkosia Tiger Reserves even though the Centre provided huge funds for conservation. The tiger population declined drastically due to inadequate protection measures and deficiency in project management not providing inviolate space,low pace of expenditure and delay in relocation of villages from core area, the report added.

The directors of the reserves sought Rs 103.43 crore between 2006 and 2011 and the Ministry of Environment and Forests approved Rs 31.62 crore,of which Rs 27.23 crore was meant for protection measures,habitat improvement,strengthening of infrastructure,relocation of villages and redressing man-animal conflict,the report said. But the directors utilised only Rs 23.37 crore. This indicated there was lack of proper planning and deficiencies in financial management. As a result ,full benefits out of Central assistance for development of tiger projects could not be availed, it added.

The CAG also slammed the government for putting in place a unified command and control structure in the reserves. Though Project Tiger guidelines mandate a Field Director for each reserve,in Orissa,40 per cent of Similipal is under the director while the rest is under the supervision of another senior forest official. Satkosia doesnt even have a full-time Field Director.

The auditor also rapped the state for delaying deployment of Special Tiger Protection Force in Similipal. But no initiative was taken by Orissa government for raising of STPF during the period 2009-11. In May 2012,the Orissa Government passed a resolution for establishment of the STPF as per NTCA guidelines after passage of three years. Thus the Tiger Reserve was deprived of central assistance for protection measures. Thus poaching of elephants,illegal tree felling and mass hunting of Akhanda Shikar and such animals in the STR could not be controlled, it said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App