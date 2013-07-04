BSE Sensex up 170 points in early trade

BSE Sensex today rose over 170 points in early trade after two sessions of losses on emergence of buying by funds in healthcare,power,capital goods,IT banking and metal stocks amid a mixed Asian trend.

The 30-share barometer rose by 170.25 points,or 0.89 per cent,to 19,348.01 points. The index had lost almost 400 points in the previous two sessions.

Similarly,the wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty moved up by 44.20 points,or 0.77 per cent,to 5,815.10.

Brokers said fresh buying by funds in select stocks and covering-up of short positions by speculators,amid a mixed trend in the Asian region following overnight gains on the US market,mainly influenced the trading sentiment.

Meanwhile,Japan’s Nikkei was down by 0.12 per cent,while Hong Kong’s Hang seng index was up 0.71 per cent in early trade today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.38 per cent in yesterday’s volatile trade.

Indian stocks to watch – July 4

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.28 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.65 percent higher.

* Asian stocks opened to little fanfare on Thursday with investors cautious as key events including the European Central Bank meeting and the U.S. non-farm payrolls report loomed.

* US stocks ended slightly higher in a volatile half-day session on Wednesday as traders squared positions before the holiday and Friday’s job market data.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will be part of a two-day board meet in the Southern city of Chennai.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

Tender period for Unilever open offer for Hindustan Unilever Ltd ends later in the day.

With eye on election,India launches huge cheap food scheme

Oil India to invite drilling bids for three wells in Cauvery block.

Service business not for sale,says Polaris Financial’s Jain.

Gas price hike may impact NTPC-RIL case.

Deepak Fertilisers buys 24.46 pct stake in Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers

Piramal to buy 10 pct in Shriram Capital for 7 billion rupees.

Bank of India to reduce base rate from 10.25 pct to 10.00 pct.

India resumes coal mining rights grants to power producers.

Sun Pharma opts out of Meda race as rupee falls.

GMR Infra to list coal mine firm on Singapore exchange.

India raises $43 mln from Hindustan Copper share sale.

India’s May coal output down 3.25 pct y/y at 43.23 mln T -source

India’s April FDI inflows up 25 pct at $2.3 bn: govt

