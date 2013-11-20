Briefly Business: Rise in G-Sec yields may be temporary,says Chidambaram

Mumbai: Finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the recent rise in government securities yields was temporary. Interest rates in G-Secs (government securities) have risen temporarily,but we hope that the RBI will take some measures and when the next set of inflation figures come,if food inflation moderates,its possible that the G-Sec rates will go down, he said. ENS

CDMA auction: EGoM may decide next steps

New Delhi: The Empowered Group of Ministers on Telecom is likely to decide in its November 22 meeting on the next course of action on CDMA spectrum auction,for which regulator Trai has not yet recommended a reserve price. PTI

ICICI Bank gets $750 mn from overseas bonds

Mumbai: ICICI Bank has said that its Dubai branch has raised $750 million in a 5.5-year overseas bond sale at a coupon of 4.80 per cent. The bank said the money was raised on Monday as part of its $5 billion medium term note programme. PTI

Bosch tool down strike called off

Bangalore: Auto component major Bosch has said that the employees union at its Adugodi plant has called off the tool down strike after arriving at an agreement with the management. The employees had gone on a tool down strike on November 14 opposing disciplinary action against a workman. PTI

Nokia shareholders okay Microsoft deal

Helsinki: Nokia shareholders have approved the 5.4 billion euros ($7.4 billion) sale of the companys mobile phone business to Microsoft,deciding the deals financial benefits outweighed any objections to the loss of a Finnish national asset. Reuters

Power Grid $1.2 bn share sale on Dec 3

Mumbai: State-run Power Grid Corp of Indias sale of shares,valued at about $1.2 billion,is likely to open on December 3,three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. PTI

FIPB okays R916 crore worth FDI proposals

Mumbai: The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) has cleared 20 proposals worth Rs 916 crore,including that of Singapore Airlines to form a partnership with Tata Sons to start a full service airline,the finance ministry said in a statement. PTI

