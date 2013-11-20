Briefly Business: Rise in G-Sec yields may be temporary,says Chidambaram

Mumbai: Finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the recent rise in government securities yields was temporary. Interest rates in G-Secs (government securities) have risen temporarily,but we hope that the RBI will take some measures and when the next set of inflation figures come,if food inflation moderates,its possible that the G-Sec rates will go down, he said. ENS
CDMA auction: EGoM may decide next steps
New Delhi: The Empowered Group of Ministers on Telecom is likely to decide in its November 22 meeting on the next course of action on CDMA spectrum auction,for which regulator Trai has not yet recommended a reserve price. PTI
ICICI Bank gets $750 mn from overseas bonds
Mumbai: ICICI Bank has said that its Dubai branch has raised $750 million in a 5.5-year overseas bond sale at a coupon of 4.80 per cent. The bank said the money was raised on Monday as part of its $5 billion medium term note programme. PTI
Bosch tool down strike called off
Bangalore: Auto component major Bosch has said that the employees union at its Adugodi plant has called off the tool down strike after arriving at an agreement with the management. The employees had gone on a tool down strike on November 14 opposing disciplinary action against a workman. PTI
Nokia shareholders okay Microsoft deal
Helsinki: Nokia shareholders have approved the 5.4 billion euros ($7.4 billion) sale of the companys mobile phone business to Microsoft,deciding the deals financial benefits outweighed any objections to the loss of a Finnish national asset. Reuters
Power Grid $1.2 bn share sale on Dec 3
Mumbai: State-run Power Grid Corp of Indias sale of shares,valued at about $1.2 billion,is likely to open on December 3,three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. PTI
FIPB okays R916 crore worth FDI proposals
Mumbai: The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) has cleared 20 proposals worth Rs 916 crore,including that of Singapore Airlines to form a partnership with Tata Sons to start a full service airline,the finance ministry said in a statement. PTI
For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App