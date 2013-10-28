Briefly Business: FDI in August dips 38% to $1.4 bn,lowest in 5 years

DI in August dips 38% to $1.4 bn,lowest in 5 years

New Delhi: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India declined to eight-month low of $1.4 billion in August,down 38 per cent year-on-year. During April-August this year,FDI has grown by a meagre 4 per cent to $8.46 billion,from $8.16 billion in the first five months of 2012-13,according to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

FIIs invest R12,100 cr in stocks in October

New Delhi: Overseas investors have pumped in more than Rs 12,000 crore in the equity markets so far this month amid easing concerns over US tapering. From October 1-25,foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 46,591 crore and sold Rs 34,481 crore resulting in a net inflow of Rs 12,109 crore,according to data from Sebi.

Non-food credit grows 18.2% in September

Mumbai: Banks non-food credit jumped 18.2 per cent in September as against a jump of 15.9 per cent in the same month last year,according to RBI data. However,credit to agriculture rose at a low pace of 13.2 per cent as against an increase of 19.6 per cent last year.

CCEA likely to take up Power Grid FPO

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) may this week take up the power ministrys proposal of follow-on public offer of state-run Power Grid Corporation,which is expected to mop up close to Rs 8,000 crore.

India slaps duty on key perfume input

New Delhi: India has imposed anti-dumping duty of up to $0.36 a kg on import of a Methylene Chloride,used in pharmaceuticals and fragrance products,from EU,US and Korea to protect domestic players from cheap shipments. PTI

