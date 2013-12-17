Blackstone India brings in changes at the top order

Investment and advisory firm Blackstone on Monday announced that Amit Dixit and Mathew Cyriac will jointly lead the firms private equity business in India.

They will take over this role from Akhil Gupta,who will assume the position of non-executive chairman of Blackstone India.

In this role,Gupta will continue to help and guide Blackstones activities in India,working closely with the heads of its businesses,the company said.

In India,Blackstone,with an investment portfolio of over Rs 10,000 crore,has a team of 19 investment and portfolio operations professionals in private equity and 9 professionals in real estate. It has invested $1.7 billion of equity in 20 private equity transactions over the last eight years,to become one of the most active investors in India.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App