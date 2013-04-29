BJP suspends ex-Jharkhand minister on charge of bigamy

Former Jharkhand education minister Baidyanath Ram and another woman leader of the party were on Sunday suspended from the BJPs primary membership on bigamy charges following reports in a section of media.

Baidyanath Ram has been suspended from the partys primary membership following the bigamy reports (published) against him, state unit president Ravindra Rai told reporters here.

Seema Rai,vice-president of the partys Scheduled Caste Cell,was the other leader who was also suspended and both were asked to explain as to why further action should not be taken against them for sullying partys image in the wake of such reports. According to a media report,Rai,who was staying in Delhi from April 22 allegedly along with Ram had claimed at a hospital that she was his wife. However,Ram is already married.

