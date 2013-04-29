Presents Latest News

BJP suspends ex-Jharkhand minister on charge of bigamy

Former Jharkhand education minister Baidyanath Ram and another woman leader of the party were on Sunday suspended from the BJPs primary membership

Written by Press Trust Of India | Ranchi | Published: April 29, 2013 1:22 am
Top News

Former Jharkhand education minister Baidyanath Ram and another woman leader of the party were on Sunday suspended from the BJPs primary membership on bigamy charges following reports in a section of media.

Baidyanath Ram has been suspended from the partys primary membership following the bigamy reports (published) against him, state unit president Ravindra Rai told reporters here.

Seema Rai,vice-president of the partys Scheduled Caste Cell,was the other leader who was also suspended and both were asked to explain as to why further action should not be taken against them for sullying partys image in the wake of such reports. According to a media report,Rai,who was staying in Delhi from April 22 allegedly along with Ram had claimed at a hospital that she was his wife. However,Ram is already married.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News