BJP suspends ex-Jharkhand minister on charge of bigamy

Former Jharkhand education minister Baidyanath Ram and another woman leader of the party were on Sunday suspended from the BJPs primary membership on bigamy charges following reports in a section of media.
Baidyanath Ram has been suspended from the partys primary membership following the bigamy reports (published) against him, state unit president Ravindra Rai told reporters here.
Seema Rai,vice-president of the partys Scheduled Caste Cell,was the other leader who was also suspended and both were asked to explain as to why further action should not be taken against them for sullying partys image in the wake of such reports. According to a media report,Rai,who was staying in Delhi from April 22 allegedly along with Ram had claimed at a hospital that she was his wife. However,Ram is already married.
