BJP stalls Parliament over Vadra land deals

Members belonging to the BJP,alleging irregularities in land deals of Robert Vadra,son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi,disrupted proceedings in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday even as other parties attacked the government on the issues of the Lankan Tamils and the Italian marines. Consequently,the business listed for the day was washed off.

The main casualty was the reply of Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal to the discussion on the rail budget as well as the passage of the supplementary and excess grants of his ministry.

As resolved by the BJP parliamentary party at its weekly meeting in the morning,members belonging to the main opposition party pressed for the admission of their notices for adjournment motions on the Vadra issue in the two Houses. AIADMK and DMK members,on their part,drew attention to the plight of the Sri Lankan Tamils. Left members were agitated over the issue of the two Italian marines,charged with the killing of Indian fishermen,who have now refused to return to India.

As the protesting members created a din,the presiding officers first adjourned the Houses till noon and later till 2 pm,before calling it a day.

Trouble began in the Lok Sabha after the House paid homage to Viren Shah,a former member,who recently died in Jordan. The BJP demanded the Speaker allow its adjournment motion on Vadras land deals in Bikaner area of Rajasthan. Members belonging to the AIADMK and DMK then wanted to draw the attention of members to the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils. As some of the protesters came to the well,Kumar adjourned the House till noon within three minutes.

The protest got louder when the House met again. Meanwhile,Sonia also came in. All BJP members,except senior leaders in the two front rows,were on their feet. A BJP member held a placard which said: Finance Minister,adopt the formula of the son-in-law; earn sitting at home and reduce losses.

The Speaker carried through the paper-laying and called upon Bansal to speak. The protest got louder and BJP members started trooping to the well. Kumar adjourned the House till 2 pm. With the protest continuing after 2 pm,the House was adjourned.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes at 2 pm when it re-assembled after two adjournments. It was scheduled to take up a discussion on the rail budget. With the protests persisting,the House was adjourned for the day.

