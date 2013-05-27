BJP puts solidarity first,agitation later

In an expression of democratic solidarity with its political rival,the BJP has suspended it nationwide agitation against the Congress-led UPA,which was to start next week. Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the people after the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh,the BJP has called off is nationwide Jail Bharo Andolan. The national executive will meet in Goa in June to decide future programmes and agitations, BJP president Rajnath Singh said.

The attack is a reminder that Naxalism remains a national problem and needs to be tackled with the joint efforts of the state and central governments, Rajnath told The Indian Express.

Singh is learnt to have consulted top leaders including L K Advani,Sushma Swaraj,Ananth Kumar,Arun Jaitley among others ahead of the postponement. All these leaders,sources said,agreed the agitation should be put off. The BJP-led state government has already announced three days of mourning.

Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad formally announced the decision after meeting Rajnath. In view of the profound sense of distress and anger against the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh,which is also an attack on the republic and democracy,the BJP has decided to suspend its Jail Bharo agitation against the UPA government, Prasad announced.

The BJPs gesture comes after Congress president Sonia Gandhi,in her first reaction to the attack,described it as an attack on democracy but avoided blaming the BJP-led government in the state for failing to ensure security for Congress leaders on a yatra.

The BJP had spent a lot of time and planning on its agitation against the alleged misrule of the UPA government. It had deputed leaders to various parts of the country to lead the weeklong agitation.

