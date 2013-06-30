Bikaner jail deaths: Cops await report

Jail authorities in the state await the judicial inquiry report to fix responsibility for the killing of three jail inmates in Bikaner by a mentally unstable life term convict.

The 40-year-old convict,Ram Singh,who smashed three other jail inmates heads with a brick following an argument in the prison toilet,was diagnosed with psychiatric disorder in a Jaipur hospital a month ago.

However after brief treatment,the hospital authorities sent him back without any particular suggestion to keep him in isolation,said Director General (Jails) Omendra Bharadwaj. His medication was continued,but there was no specific instruction to keep him in isolation or observation. So,we did not anticipate that he might pose any threat to the other inmates. We are now awaiting the probe report, Bharadwaj said.

All the three prisoners who were attacked died on their way to the hospital.

