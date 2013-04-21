Bid on to resolve face-off over Chinese troop camp in Ladakh

The face-off that began after the Chinese Army crossed into Ladakh and camped near an airfield continued even as both India and China initiated efforts to resolve the issue on Saturday.

The Chinese soldiers,about 50 of them,erected the camp 10 km inside what India considers its land in Daulat Beg Oldi sector in eastern Ladakh on April 15. India has refrained from sending additional troops to the area,located at an altitude of about 17,000 feet,fearing such a move could escalate the situation.

Sources said New Delhi and Beijing were trying to resolve the reported transgression in an amicable manner. Sources in the military though did not call the incident a transgression but a face off that was not expected to escalate. Indian and Chinese soldiers come face to face on the Line of Actual Control now and then,there has not been a skirmish in the past 45 years.

This is an area where there have been differing perceptions of the Line of Actual Control. Incidents do occur and are resolved peacefully on the basis of bilateral agreements which exist and mechanisms provided for in these agreements, a source in the government said.

Both sides are in touch on this,availing the working mechanism for consultation and coordination on India-China border affairs,which is headed by joint secretary for East Asia in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Director General Border Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the source added. We are confident that the current incident too will also be peacefully resolved on this basis.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police,which guards this stretch of the border,meanwhile,has sought a flag meeting but there has been no response from the Chinese till now.

