Bansal faces ire of Cong MPs from UP

A number of Congress MPs added to the Oppositions chorus against the Rail Budget during Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansals reply to the discussion on Wednesday,prompting party president Sonia Gandhi to ask them several times to calm down.

As the BJP,the Left,Trinamool Congress and other parties walked out on Bansals reply,several Congress MPs from Andhra Pradesh,Uttar Pradesh and other areas stood up voicing their dissatisfaction over the supposed lack of allocation in their states.

Sonia Gandhi had to prompt Bansal,whispering to him several times,to read out the list of new stations,trains and stoppages announced in the budget to assuage them. She had to also wave at several Congress MPs from the treasury benches directing them to stop making a ruckus.

But that did little to get things under control. The Opposition may have termed the Rail Budget a Rae Bareli Budget because of its supposed allocation to Sonias constituency,a number of Congress MPs from UP claimed their areas were left out.

Kamal Kishore of Bahraich,Raja Ram Pal of Akbarpur,Ratna Singh of Pratapgarh,Sanjay Singh of Sultanpur,Jagadambika Pal of Domariyaganj,P L Punia of Barabanki were some of the MPs who kept interrupting Bansals reply. Member from Madhya Pradesh K L Bhuria also joined in.

Of them,Punia later gestured to Sonia and Bansal that he was satisfied,while Sanjay Singh seemed partly satisfied with Bansals assurances that all demands would be considered.

But even after the reply was over,Jagadambika Pal kept attacking the budget saying all his demands had been ignored. He was also seen yelling at Railway Board officials seated in the gallery.

The Rail Budget was passed with 19 new trains announced on Wednesday while accepting a 16-year-old demand from Maharashtra for a Pune-Nashik rail link following NCPs pressure.

Earlier,the BJP walked out citing dissatisfaction over the reply while Bansal kept reminding Leader of Opposition Sushma Swaraj that he had accommodated a factory at Misrod in Bhopal near her constituency Vidisha. Swaraj said Bansal had not honoured her requests.

