Ballotin: EC likely to change Mizoram poll dates

EC likely to change Mizoram poll dates

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission is likely to change the dates for the assembly elections in Mizoram following requests from political parties,NGOs and religious organisations. Voting was is slated on December 4 and counting on December 8. Political parties,churches and NGOs have sought a change in the dates as the polling day coincides with the time when the Mizoram Synod,the highest decision-making body of the Presbyterian,will hold a state-wide conference in Aizawl and the counting day falls on Sunday. Sources said the EC discussed the issue at a meeting on Tuesday and a final call will be taken on Wednesday. PTI

Poll panel watching whos tweeting what

BHOPAL: Politicians better drop the idea if they plan to manipulate tweets to their advantage,because the Election Commission is keeping a close eye. Besides the accounts of major parties,individuals like BJPs PM candidate Narendra Modi,Congresss Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh,and BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan,Sushma Swaraj and Uma Bharti are among 20 leaders who are under the scanner. Should their tweets cross a certain boundary,like fuel communal tension,the leaders or parties will attract action under the IT Act. ENS

BJP leader moves court against Rahul

BHOPAL: Five days after he addressed a rally in tribal-dominated Shahdol,Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has been dragged to a court of law by the BJP. On Tuesday,BJP vice-president Prabhat Jha moved a court in Bhopal,alleging that Rahul had insulted tribal women. After putting dignity above development,the Congress leader had asked a question from the dais and repeated balatkar when someone from the crowd used that word. Jha said Rahuls use of that word while referring to tribal women amounts to an offence under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. ENS

Dont allow voting in Bru relief camps

Aizawl: A prominent students union in Mizoram has written to the Election Commission asking it to not conduct elections in Bru relief camps in Tripura as those who do not wish to come home in spite of appeals should not be allowed to vote in state elections. The Mizo Students Union alleged instances of rigging at relief camps,and said it will use force to stop election if the EC goes ahead with polling at camps as planned. ENS

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App