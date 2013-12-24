Aurangabad arms haul: Another accused gets bail

A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court Monday granted bail to an accused in the Aurangabad arms haul case of 2006. Riyaz Ahmed Mohammad Ramzan,a Malegaon resident,is the second person to have been released on bail in the case.

In October,the Bombay High Court had granted bail to co-accused Javed Ansari. A total of 22 persons are facing trial in the case.

Ramzan,who was arrested in 2006,is accused of helping a co-accused park a vehicle laden with arms and ammunition in Aurangabad. Special MCOCA judge G T Kadri granted him bail against a surety of Rs 50,000.

In his bail application filed in July this year,Ramzan had pleaded that the trial had been pending since 2006 and all 22 accused were languishing in jail.

The bail plea was moved by the lawyers of NGO Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra,which provides free legal aid to Muslim youth arrested on charges of terrorism across India.

Ramzans lawyer Sharif Shaikh had argued that there was no prima facie evidence against the accused and that Ramzan had not given any confessional statement.

