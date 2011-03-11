After lending her melodious voice for thousands of songs in different languages,Asha Bhosle is now making her acting debut. She will be seen as herself in producer Nitin Shankars Hindi film titled Maaee. The film tells the poignant tale of what happens when a woman is abandoned by her only son and then goes to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

It is directed by Mahesh Kodiyal and has Padmini Kolhapure in the cast. Maaee goes on the floor in April and will be shot entirely in Mumbai.

Subhash Dawar is the joint producer.

Shabri to release before Sept

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varmas long delayed Shabri starring Eesha Narang,will be released before September this year and is set to be showcased at various film festivals.

Shabri is about a woman,played by Eesha,who becomes the first female crime lord in Mumbai. The film will be released by Reliance Big Pictures.

Directed by debutant Lalit Marathe,the film also stars Manish Wadhwa,Pradeep Rawat and Zakir Hussain. The film got delayed due to a dispute between producer Ram Gopal Varma and distributors Adlabs. The actress will be seen in a de-glamorised avatar as her character has a very rustic look in the film.

Slumdog Millionaire child actor loses home in fire

Child actor Rubina Ali,who featured in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire,has lost her home in the major fire that gutted several shanties in suburban Bandra. I have lost everything including the film memorabilia, said Rubina.

The 12-year-old said that she was inside her home when fire broke out in the Garibnagar slums on March 4.

Three persons were injured and hundreds were rendered homeless in the incident. So far,nobody has come to help us, the child artiste said.

Rubina played the young Latika in Danny Boyles 2008 movie,which swept the 81st Academy Awards with eight Oscars.

Always Kabhi Kabhi on June 17

Eros International Media Ltd has announced the release of Red Chillies Entertainments Always Kabhi Kabhi on June 17,2011. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan,the film marks the directorial debut of actor-presenter,radio jockey and theatre artiste,Roshan Abbas and stars Zoa Morani,Giselli Monteiro,Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey in the lead roles along with Satish Shah,Lillete Dubey,Mukesh Tiwari and Akash Khurana.

Always Kabhi Kabhi is a fun,coming-of -age film and has been inspired by Abbas popular 1999 play Graffiti. The music has been composed by Pritam.

Vinay Pathak,Ranvir Shorey to lend voice for Rio

Fox Star Studio has roped in a host of Bollywood artistes for its upcoming Hollywood 3D extravanganza Rio. Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey will dub for the Hindi version of the movie,while Shaan will lend his voice for the sound track. Rio is a 3D animation film,directed by Carlos Saldanha of Ice Age fame.

Fox has roped in Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak to dub for the characters Nico and Pedro (Blus friends) respectively. The voiceovers for the main characters,in Hindi,are yet to be finalised.

The film also has voiceovers by Anne Hathaway,Jesse Eisenberg,Robin Thicke,George Lopez and Tracy Morgan. Rio is slated for a simultaneous worldwide 3D release on April 8. In India,it will be released in English and Hindi.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App