Apple’s biggest Asian store opened in Beijing

Apple today opened its biggest Asian store in Beijing to cash on the flourishing Chinese market which has become the second largest for the American tech giant after the US.

The store,located in the city’s commercial street of Wangfujing,is Apple Inc’s third in Beijing and its sixth on the Chinese mainland.

According to John Browett,Apple’s senior vice president of retail,the new store is the company’s largest store in Asia with an area of 2,300 square meters and more than 300 employees.

A full range of accessories for Apple products is available in the store,Browett told state-run Xinhua news agency.

China is the company’s largest market outside the United States in terms of sales. China has the largest Internet population globally and is a significant market for mobile Internet devices such as tablet PCs and smartphones,according to Apple officials.

