Antony intervention sought in Kerala Cong faction fight

With the Congress in Kerala remaining divided even after Sonia Gandhis recent visit to the state,senior leaders in the state have sought the intervention of Defence Minister A K Antony,often reckoned as the final word on matters related to Kerala.

Antony has been keeping away from the fight between groups close to Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and party state president Ramesh Chennithala. Antony had said the they should find an amicable solution.

Union Minister of State for Home Mullappally Ramachandran and former party state president K Muraleedharan said Antony should abandon hesitation and involve in the party affairs in Kerala. Considering the present situation,Antony can effectively mediate in state matters. He has a very significant role to play in Kerala, said Ramachandran.

Sonia Gandhi,during her Kerala visit last month,had asked the leaders to sail

together,but a routine anti-corruption raid at a government co-operative body,Consumerfed,engaged in supply of provisions led to fresh rancor.

