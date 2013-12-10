An Englishman in New York

SARAH LYALL

The speakers at a fundraising gala in New York last month had come to praise the guest of honour: the new president and chief executive of the International Rescue Committee,David Miliband. Amid all the one-liners delivered by big-ticket names like Bill Clinton,George Soros and Samantha Power,a remark by Madeleine Albright,the former secretary of state,hit closest home.

I would like to dispel the rumour, Albright said,that David himself has sought refuge in America from that most terrible of democratic tyrannies,the British tabloids.

She may be right,but surely no one would blame Miliband  a former British foreign secretary and candidate for leader of the Labour Party  if escape had indeed been one of his motives for fleeing England at the end of the summer.

In London,Miliband,48,could barely venture out for bread without some newspaper analysing his purchase through the prism of the most publicly traumatic thing that has happened to him in recent years: his defeat at the hands of his younger brother,Ed,now 43,in the 2010 election for Labour Party leader (Ed Miliband still holds the job). The episode injected poison into Labours inner circle,set up the brothers as the Cain and Abel of Westminster politics,and all but ensured that the country was not big enough for the two of them.

Miliband is a household name in England. But in New York,with his wife and their 6- and 8-year-old sons in a rented apartment,he faces the opposite phenomenon: No one has any idea who he is.

Its a bit of a different challenge. Here were trying to get interest, he says,alluding to his role at the International Rescue Committee.

The rescue committee is one of the worlds most prominent refugee-relief charities,with a $450 million budget,a workforce of 12,000 people and a presence in 40 countries. However,the IRC has been overshadowed in the public perception by organisations like Save the Children and CARE. The plan is that with his international experience and gold-plated virtual Rolodex,Miliband can raise the groups profile.

He started the job in September,installing two long-time advisers from Britain as top executives. Recently,he toured IRC programmes in the Middle East,and has been speaking loudly about a range of issues,including the Syria crisis.

There is no doubt Miliband cuts an impressive figure in foreign-policy circles. When she was secretary of state,Hillary Clinton told an interviewer Miliband was vibrant,vital,attractive,smart.

David was always thought to be the brother most likely to make it to the top,and once viewed as a possible contender to be prime minister. Miliband is not enthusiastic about discussing the matter. We dont talk about it, he says of himself and Ed,but we are just sure not to say things that we will regret.

He does not miss politics,he says,rather government. But after the attention of the past few years,there is something relaxing about being an object of popular non-interest.

Am I walking around here feeling blue that people dont recognise me? Miliband says. No,Im not.

