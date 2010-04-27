The Supreme Court on Monday declared former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singhs expulsion by the Assembly as constitutionally invalid and ruled that it is improper for Parliament or an Assembly to expel a member for breach of privilege citing acts of corruption or misconduct allegedly committed as part of executive functions.

The legislatures power to expel a member for breach of parliamentary privilege is limited to those acts which directly distort,obstruct or threaten the integrity of legislative proceedings in any manner,a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI K G Balakrishnan said.

It would be safe to say that a breach of privilege by a member of legislature can only be established when a members act is directly connected with or bears a proximity to his duties,role or functions as a legislator. This test of proximity should be the rule of thumb, the bench,also consisting of Justices R V Raveendran,P Sathasaivam,J M Panchal and R M Lodha,ruled. The court enumerated exceptional circumstances where acts which occur outside the House could affect the integrity of legislative functions like legislators accepting bribes in lieu of asking questions or for voting in House.

Singh was expelled from the 13th state Assembly on September 10,2008,for breach of privilege after a resolution was passed on the basis of the report of a panel appointed by the Assembly on alleged irregularities. The resolution was at the instance of the SAD-BJP government led by Parkash Singh Badal for causing a loss to the exchequer by granting exemption to 32.1 acres land of a private builder from the purview of the Amritsar Improvement Trust scheme.

The alleged improper exemption of land was an executive act, the court said,adding that ideally the government should have filed a criminal complaint against Singh.

It cautioned legislature from using phrases like lowering the dignity of House to disqualify a member. It said once a House is dissolved,a successive House cannot inquire into its business. If we were to permit the legislature to exercise privileges for acting against members for their executive acts during previous terms,the courts are likely to be flooded with cases involving political rivalries, it said.

The court also reiterated a settled principle that legislative proceedings should not touch matters pending in courts.

