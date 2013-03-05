All I want is justice,peace: Irom to court

I am not trying to commit suicide. Mine is the only non-violent way to get my demand. All I want is justice and peace, Irom Sharmila answered when the judge asked if she pleaded guilty to the charge of attempt to commit suicide for going on a fast to demand repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

Sharmila has been on a fast unto death since security forces killed 10 civilians in a staged encounter at Malom,Imphal,in November 2000. She is being force-fed by the government; she was brought to the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain from her jail in Manipur with a tube inserted in her nose.

It is alleged against you,Irom Sharmila Chanu,that on October 4,2006 at about 8 pm,you sat at Jantar Mantar on fast unto death till 11.30 pm on October 6 2006,and refused to get your medical check up and thereby committed an act with an intention or knowledge that under such circumstances death may be caused and thereby committed an offence under section 309 of IPC, Jain told her.

I am not guilty, Sharmila replied as tears welled up in her eyes. She refused to plead guilty even when the judge told her counsel to explain the implications to her. The judge also said she would get a lenient sentence  the charge carries a maximum punishment of a year in jail  if she pleaded guilty but Sharmila was adamant. I am a follower of Gandhijis principles. If the government repeals AFSPA,I will take food. Her trial will begin May 22.

Her counsel pleaded the judge to exempt Sharmila from personal appearance during the trial as she was too weak to travel but he refused and said she could file appropriate applications for exemption for every future appearance. The judge also turned down the request to allow Sharmilas friends and supporters to meet her at Manipur House during her stay in Delhi. He,however,allowed her to speak to the media outside the courtroom for five minutes.

She was a simple woman,Sharmila told the media when she came out,who was demanding human rights as a citizen of a democracy.

Sharmila was asked about the Home Ministrys stand that the repeal of AFSPA was being opposed by the army. The government and the army are colluding to cheating the people,she replied. Justice Jeevan Reddy committee has already recommended repeal of their draconian law but nothing has been done.

Nearby,several dozen supporters,most of them students from Manipur,held anti-AFSPA placards and shouted slogans; they had gathered at the gate of the Patiala House Court Complex in the morning and kept a steady chant going throughout the hearing.

