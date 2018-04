Akhilesh to expand his ministry today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will expand his ministry Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Gandhi Hall of Raj Bhawan at 10 am.

Those who are likely to be sworn in include former minister Narad Rai from Ballia,Shivkant Ojha from Pratapgarh,Naresh Uttam from Fatehpur,Dr Madhu Gupta from Lucknow,Shailendra Yadav alias Lalai from Shahganj,Shakir Ali from Patherdewa in Deoria and Rakesh Singh from Gauriganj in Amethi.

Naresh Uttam and Dr Madhu Gupta are MLCs. Both Narad Rai and Shakir Ali were ministers during the previous Mulayam regime. Shivakant Ojha was a minister in the BJP regime headed by Rajnath Singh. Rakesh Singh is a first-time MLA and a loyalist of former minister and independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App