After Kejriwal,Digvijaya praises cleric

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh shared the stage with controversial Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan and praised him for working for Hindu-Muslim unity,days after his party attacked AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal following his meeting with the religious leader.

Speaking at the inauguration of Kalki Mahotsava here Saturday night,Digvijaya praised Raza,who enjoys minister of state rank in SP government in Uttar Pradesh,and said he along with Acharya Pramod Krishnan have started a mission of Hindu-Muslim unity in the country.

His remarks came just days after the Congress dubbed AAP as the B team of BJP following Kejriwals meeting with the cleric in Bareilly. The BJP too had lashed out at the AAP leader,saying he was playing the communal card and the meeting had exposed him.

Lauding Raza,the leader of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council,for his views on protecting cows expressed at the function,Digvijaya said he had heard that he triggered communal riots,but the thoughts he expressed were a slap on the faces of those who make such allegations against him.

Raza told reporters after the function that he was not bothered if people objected to his meeting Kejriwal.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App