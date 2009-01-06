After BSP ticket,Dumpy loses his security cover

THE state Government has withdrawn the security cover provided to Azamgarhs BSP MP Akbar Ahemad Dumpy. The move comes after Chief Minister Mayawatis decision not to field Dumpy from the Azamgarh seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls around a week ago.
According to sources,the party has selected one Malik Masud as its candidate from Azamgarh. Secretary (Home) Mahesh Gupta confirmed the governments order. He,however,could not recall whether the security being provided to Dumpy was Z or Y category.
A source in the party said Mayawati was unhappy with Dumpys efforts to use the Batla House incident as a political plank in Azamgarh parliamentary elections. Dumpy wanted to become the Muslim face of the party and thus paid the price, said another party leader. Dumpy refused to comment on the state governments decision.
Asked about the possibility of his being BSPs candidate from the Moradabad constituency,he said his only choice was the Azamgarh seat. Regarding his continuance in the party,the MP said: Only time will tell.
