After BSP ticket,Dumpy loses his security cover

THE state Government has withdrawn the security cover provided to Azamgarhs BSP MP Akbar Ahemad Dumpy. The move comes after Chief Minister Mayawatis decision not to field Dumpy from the Azamgarh seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls around a week ago.

According to sources,the party has selected one Malik Masud as its candidate from Azamgarh. Secretary (Home) Mahesh Gupta confirmed the governments order. He,however,could not recall whether the security being provided to Dumpy was Z or Y category.

A source in the party said Mayawati was unhappy with Dumpys efforts to use the Batla House incident as a political plank in Azamgarh parliamentary elections. Dumpy wanted to become the Muslim face of the party and thus paid the price, said another party leader. Dumpy refused to comment on the state governments decision.

Asked about the possibility of his being BSPs candidate from the Moradabad constituency,he said his only choice was the Azamgarh seat. Regarding his continuance in the party,the MP said: Only time will tell.

