Advani backs Modi idea of compulsory voting

Welcoming the court ruling on allowing a None Of The Above (NOTA) option for voters,veteran parliamentarian and BJP leader LK Advani Sunday echoed his partys prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi advocating mandatory voting to complement the move.

I hold,therefore,that a negative vote would become really meaningful if it is accompanied by the introduction of mandatory voting, Advani said in his latest blog post Sunday.

In this context,the BJP patriarch said the Gujarat Chief Minister has been a pioneer on this front but lamented that his legislative move has not found favour with the Congress-led UPA appointed Governor of the state.

The only state in India which has on its own initiative moved in this direction (compulsory voting) is Gujarat, Advani said pointing out that Under Narendra Modi,its Assembly has twice legislated for compulsory voting but the Bill has not received the assent of the Governor,or even of New Delhi.

Advanis opinions echoed what Modi had said in his blog soon after the apex court ruled for NOTA.

