Advani backs Modi idea of compulsory voting

Welcoming the court ruling on allowing a None Of The Above (NOTA) option for voters,veteran parliamentarian and BJP leader LK Advani Sunday echoed his partys prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi advocating mandatory voting to complement the move.
I hold,therefore,that a negative vote would become really meaningful if it is accompanied by the introduction of mandatory voting, Advani said in his latest blog post Sunday.
In this context,the BJP patriarch said the Gujarat Chief Minister has been a pioneer on this front but lamented that his legislative move has not found favour with the Congress-led UPA appointed Governor of the state.
The only state in India which has on its own initiative moved in this direction (compulsory voting) is Gujarat, Advani said pointing out that Under Narendra Modi,its Assembly has twice legislated for compulsory voting but the Bill has not received the assent of the Governor,or even of New Delhi.
Advanis opinions echoed what Modi had said in his blog soon after the apex court ruled for NOTA.
