Action Replay

I am a fly on the wall,and I am listening in on a filmi writers conference. Where they throw up balls,go juggle-juggle,and wait for the most hapless fellow to lunge for the catch. Oh wait,that happens only in Hollywood,is that what you are thinking? Times have changed. These days,Hollywood-style Bollywood studios also have these lets-play-meeting-meeting longathons.

Sir,theres a fly on the wall,says Bright Spark One. No problem,let it be,says Head Honcho. I like the whirr-whirr sound. Oh yeah,Im thinking,thats way better than the scritch-scritch of a pencil-on-blank slate. Way.

So. Calling the troops to attention,what should we do guys? Dead silence. Come on,people,we have a movie to make. Bright Spark Two opens his mouth. Lets make an action film. Action,action,hmm,says Head Honcho,yeah thats good,markets always receptive to action. These love-shove stories dont really work,says Bright Spark Two,warming to his theme,remember the one in which we put two young things in a marriage backdrop,and we got them to fight a little,and then gave them a hot moment,and then got them to come together. That one did well,because it was new. Now everyone is doing band,baaja and many baraats.

Thats not entirely true. This interjection comes from Bright Spark Three (and before you ask,this is a table full of suits and ponytails,going ring-around-the-roses: I havent managed to count them all,being on the wall,and having only a limited view of the left flank),who only seems to talk when everyone else has laid their cards on the table,and who only speaks up to shoot everyone elses ideas down.

Love is eternal,he intones,love is forever. Lets do young love,and lets go to a small town. Mumbai and Delhi are so 2011. Head Honcho looks at him in admonition. Arrey,but last week only there was one of those na,where there were three of them,in that city where everything is gulabi,and everyone is eating daal baati choorma,with lots and lots of ghee. Bright Spark Three,unfazed,says,yes,yes,but there are so many other small towns in India. Lets go down a little,to the centre of India,where there is a lake,and lovely weather,we can get the actors to speak in the local lingo and all,he says triumphantly. Thats different,no?

And we can have two boys and a girl this time. That will be REALLY different,no? He looks around,beaming. Everyone looks at Head Honcho. Is that a slight smile? In that case,everyone will pull out their huge grins in a second. A frown will take Bright Spark Three straight to the doghouse.

Head Honcho pauses for a beat. Hmm,thats an idea,but lets hold it for a bit. What was that about action again? Bright Spark Two,matching the boss man for impassivity,and pedantry,says,yeah,so as I was saying,lets do action.

Well give the hero a traumatic childhood. Have him witness people getting killed  chalo,lets have him see his mom and dad being shot  and lets have him glimpse a bracelet with a toy horse around the hand holding the gun.

Bright Spark One perks up. But,but,but isnt that the story of that very famous film with that very famous star? Everyone around the table nods. Yes,yes,woh film toh bann chuki hai. Bright Spark Two,leaning back against his chair smirks,aise toh sab films bann chuki hain. There are only five stories in the world,he says sagely. He knows that that is the trick to being heard these days. Assume an air of deep profundity while saying the most banal thing,as if saying it for the very first time,and you get rapt attention.

I get your point,Bright Spark Two goes on. But why not remake it,sir. Remakes are good: you have a ready-made story,and ready-made situations. You dont even need a scriptwriter. Well do loud background music every five minutes,put in a few fights,a few songs,have the hero wake up from his nightmares about a rearing horse every 10 minutes, have a comedy sequence every 20 minutes. And in the end,well get the hero to pulp the bad guys. Kahaani khatam. And paisa hajam. What say?

Everyone breaks into applause. So does the Head Honcho. Chalo,chalo,lets get started. Well do a start-to-finish schedule. Lets do it in time for Christmas. But theres Diwali in between,na sir? Head Honcho,with dawning excitement,you think we can take it out in time for Diwali? Yeah,lets go for it.

The fly flies off,afraid. Very,very afraid.

