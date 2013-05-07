Sandeep Goyal,accused in the bribery scam involving Railways Minister Pawan Kumar Bansals nephew Vijay Singla,owns a manufacturing unit that has been supplying equipment and parts to the Indian Railways.

Goyals company,Pyramid Electronics,based in Panchkula,started out a decade ago,manufacturing battery chargers and power inverters. It subsequently began making other equipment and became a major supplier to the Railways.

Raman Kapoor,a senior employee at Pyramid Electronics,said the firm started supplying to the Railways about five years ago. This was long before Bansal became railways minister. Goyal is a close friend of Singla,but he has nothing to do with the bribe money. Goyal is also friends with Narayan Rao Manjunath of G G Tronics India Pvt Ltd because they have similar businesses and supply to the Railways. But as far as I know,Pyramid Electronics has no business ties with GG Tronics, Kapoor said.

The CBI is learnt to have recorded phone conversations between Goyal,Member Staff Mahesh Kumar,Singla and Manjunath. Sources said all the accused have been recorded talking about making an investment  a word that figures numerous times. The conversations apparently reveal a pattern of calls exchanged between Goyal and Manjunath,followed by Manjunath and Kumar. Goyal spoke frequently with Singla,according to the call records.

The CBIs FIR says Goyal had assured Kumar that he would get him the post of Member Electrical in the Railway Board in lieu of pecuniary gratification.

Goyal informed Kumar and Manjunath that present Chairman,Railway Board,Vinay Mittal would retire in June,and Member Electrical Kulbhushan would be posted as Chairman Railway Board. Goyal assured that once Kulbhushan is appointed as Chairman,Railway Board,he would manage to get Kumar appointed as Member Electrical through his contacts in the ministry. Goyal demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 10 crore for this purpose  Rs 5 crore in cash before the appointment and balance Rs 5 crore after the appointment, reads the FIR.

Goyal was also in touch with another businessman,Ajay Garg,a close associate of Singla. Garg is into real estate and has a business of manufacturing metal fasteners. He owns units in Chandigarh and Jammu.

The conversations establish contact between Garg,Goyal and Singla.

Kumar,as per the FIR,had agreed to pay Rs 2 crore to Goyal in return for being able to stay on as GM,Western Railway,so that he could help Goyal,Manjunath and others by using his official position.

Garg,who is yet to be arrested,is also a major supplier to the Railways. His company,IEC Gensets Ltd,has units at Derabassi in Punjab,Barwala in Haryana and Kathua in Jammu.

The company also supplies diesel generator sets and other equipment to NHPC and NTPC,among others.

