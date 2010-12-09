A unique bid to bridge the gap

In the backdrop of the Varanasi blast,two erstwhile heavyweights of Indian polity  K N Govindacharya and former Cabinet Secretary Zafar Saifullah  met at India International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday for an informal dialogue on the topic,peace. As it turned out,the conversation was dominated by the demolition of Babri Masjid and its aftermath. Govindacharya,a career RSS man who was also a general secretary of the BJP in 1992 when the disputed structure was demolished,recalled how the mob in Ayodhya ignored the advice of BJP leaders on the dais not to be violent. Govindacharyas stand on the Ayodhya violence today stands thus: It can neither be condemned,nor be condoned. Zafar Saifullah was appointed Cabinet Secretary in July 1992,the only Muslim to have held the post. He believes the nation was so consumed by shame and guilt over the events in Ayodhya that we continue to contemplate and debate them still. Govindacharya recounted a history of warm and cordial relations between Hindus and Muslims under the Mughal Sultanate and blamed the deterioration of those ties on the divide and rule policy adopted by the British. He said the British equated nationalism with communalism and the long-standing history of Indian people living in peace was shattered ever since. Saifullah concentrated on the shame and guilt the nation felt. I took over as Cabinet Secretary in July 1993,a few months after the Babri Masjid was demolished and there was no doubt that serious introspection was called for. Unfortunately what we have witnessed during the last 16 years is a slow degradation of the spirit of governance, he said. The peace talks were organised by Citizens of Peace,a Mumbai-based volunteer group

